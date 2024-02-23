Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $995.55 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $50,701.03 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $995.55 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.99 or 0.00514770 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00144629 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025548 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,635,650 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

