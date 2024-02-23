Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.23. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 6,544,546 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 339,009 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.