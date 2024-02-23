BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 692,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

