BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

NYSE BLK opened at $813.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $795.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

