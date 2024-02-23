Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 30,132,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

