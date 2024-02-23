Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $78.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 17332889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of -173.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

