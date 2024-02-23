Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of SQ traded up $12.04 on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,776,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,776. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -170.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

