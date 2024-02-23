Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.