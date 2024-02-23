Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.19 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital
Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.