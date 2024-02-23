Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.19 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

