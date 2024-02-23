Boise Cascade to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.53. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,456,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.