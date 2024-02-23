Booking Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $8.75 (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,901.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,575.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3,251.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a one year low of $2,382.54 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

