Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 480,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $956.11 million, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

