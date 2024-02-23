Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
BORR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 480,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $956.11 million, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
