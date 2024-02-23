Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Director Michelle D. Wilson Sells 87,267 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.41. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

