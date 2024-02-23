Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$348.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$290.00 to C$348.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$299.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$309.46 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$314.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$287.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$260.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Boyd Group Services



Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

