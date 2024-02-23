Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.