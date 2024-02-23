Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 8,604 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

