Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $14.86 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

