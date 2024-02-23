Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

