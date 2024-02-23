Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $70.71 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

