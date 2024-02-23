Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regal Rexnord worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.5 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

