Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $770.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

