Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,171 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 454,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.51 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

