Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Andersons worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,625. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.