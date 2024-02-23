BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 26.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

