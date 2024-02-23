BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $34.18. 303,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

