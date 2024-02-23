BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.5 %

About BrightSpring Health Services

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.