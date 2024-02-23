Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $61.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

