Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 15th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 146.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 327,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,508. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

