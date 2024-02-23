Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) PT at $24.13

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

AMAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AMAM opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 85.1% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 458,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

