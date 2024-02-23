Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $295.30

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.30.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $285.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

