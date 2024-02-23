Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $97.06

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

