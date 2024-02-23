Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $9.53

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

