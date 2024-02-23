Brokers Offer Predictions for Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of GKOS opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

