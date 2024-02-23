Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,467,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

