Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,488,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

