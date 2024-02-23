Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Buys A$287,500.00 in Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$287,500.00 ($187,908.50).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Glenn Whiddon purchased 1,500,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited, a production-focused energy company, explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta. It also owns an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia.

