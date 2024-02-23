Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 8.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $75.42. 482,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 435,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $12,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

