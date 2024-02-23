Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

