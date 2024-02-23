CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,588 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of CarMax worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 391,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

