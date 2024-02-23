Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Carrier Global worth $493,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.