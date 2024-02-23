Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Carvana stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $62.59.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

