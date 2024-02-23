Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $361.08. The stock had a trading volume of 187,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

