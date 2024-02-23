Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,728. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

