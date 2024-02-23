Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 149 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.38. The company had a trading volume of 185,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

