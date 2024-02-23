Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 576.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,084 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

