Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,820.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

