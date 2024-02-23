Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3,319.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,417 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,658. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

