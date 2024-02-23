Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

MSCI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,595. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $562.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.47.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.