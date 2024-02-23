Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,568 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

