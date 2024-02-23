Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Dave Howson Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Howson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.9 %

CBOE opened at $195.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

